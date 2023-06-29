LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man from Las Vegas was arrested in May for beating up his pregnant girlfriend just months after pleading guilty to beating her up months earlier, avoiding jail time as part of that original agreement, police and court documents show.

Prosecutors dropped the most recent charges against Bayron Marshall, 23, they said, because Nevada state statute requires them to do so when the purported victim does not appear in court to testify.

“Based on State’s motion, pursuant to statute, this case will also be dismissed,” Judge Ivette Maningo said when Marshall – dressed in a blue jail-issued jumpsuit and shackled – appeared before her in North Las Vegas Justice Court on June 20.

But the arrest – following a violent altercation police describe in great detail in a police report dated May 30 – exposed Marshall to a judge sentencing him for up to 364 days at the Clark County Detention Center because he violated the probation that came as part of the guilty plea he took in March for the original charge – domestic violence against a pregnant woman. But Judge Monica Trujillo, elected to Clark County’s Eighth District Court in 2021, only sent Marshall away for 30 days, calling his probation violation “technical” because prosecutors dropped the case in North Las Vegas.

Three separate mugshots of Bayron Marshall provided by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Marshall’s guilty plea this spring resulted from negotiations between Marshall’s lawyers and Clark County prosecutors, who recommended Trujillo suspend a one-year jail sentence and instead give Marshall probation.

But when the arrest in North Las Vegas brought Marshall back into Trujillo’s courtroom last week, she presided over a hearing where prosecutors asked that Marshall now serve the entire 364-day sentence, with two days already served at the time of his arrest. But Trujillo opted to give Marshall just 30 days in jail, calling his probation violation “technical” because prosecutors dropped the case in North Las Vegas.

“This is your last chance,” Trujillo told Marshall in court, warning him to stay away from the victim just as she did when he pleaded guilty. Trujillo said Marshall needed to comply with other terms of his probation he had also not yet completed – including drug screenings, domestic violence counseling and courses on parenting.

At the probation revocation hearing, prosecutors warned Trujillo that Marshall’s pattern of domestic violence against this one victim put her in danger if Marshall was allowed to remain on probation and be set free.

“In this case, he’s going to probably kill her at some point,” Clark County deputy district attorney Hilary Heap told Trujillo, who instead opted for the 30-day recommendation made by Marshall’s attorney.

“Sometimes victims need to be protected and they’re unwilling to protect themselves,” Heap said.

She continued: “It doesn’t appear to be stopping. Even being on probation isn’t stopping him.”

The probation officer who appeared at that hearing over the online meeting platform BlueJeans told Trujillo he had nothing to add. That officer did not ask the judge to revoke Marshall’s probation despite the technical violation.

8 News Now Investigators requested a jailhouse interview with Marshall, but he refused.

A handful of police reports reveal Marshall, on several occasions, slapping, punching, and throwing his victim to the ground, even hitting her in her pregnant belly. At least one report says Marshall choked his victim.

“Strangling is the most lethal marker that we have,” Liz Ortenburger, CEO of the domestic violence nonprofit SafeNest, told the 8 News Now Investigators.

“A woman who is strangled inside a relationship is 750% more likely to be murdered on one strangulation, and most women don’t call 9-1-1 until they’ve been strangled five times,” Ortenburger said.

Marshall’s attorney said he has full custody of the couple’s children. Marshall claimed the woman initiated the most recent incident.