LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man, accused of stealing a bottle of wine and then firing a gunshot at a convenience store employee, was arrested for DUI several days earlier, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Joseph Solorio, 37, faces a charge of attempted murder.

On Jan. 1 around 11 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police were called to a convenience store on Desert Inn Road near McLeod Drive for a report of a man who came into the store and fired a gunshot, documents said.

A person told police they confronted the person, later identified as Solorio, for taking some wine without paying, police said. Solorio reportedly apologized to the person and then agreed to pay. Solorio then left the convenience store, returned a short time later, pulled out a gun and fired a round at another person, officers said.

During their investigation, officers found a handgun, a spent caliber casing and a hole in the outside of the building, they said.

A witness told police Solorio pointed a gun to her head before firing the round outside, police said.

Police took Solorio into custody shortly after the incident.

Police arrested Solorio on Dec. 23 on a DUI charge near Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, records showed. A criminal complaint was not filed before Solorio’s arraignment, leading a judge to release him on his own recognizance.

Judge Rebecca Saxe denied Solorio bail on Wednesday due to a suspended jail sentence in a prior case, records showed.