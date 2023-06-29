LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man upset over his inability to visit his boyfriend in jail reportedly vandalized several public officials’ homes, including the residence of Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager, who is married to a judge, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.

Charles Dowling, 20, faces several charges, including stalking and intimidating a public officer, records showed.

On May 21, Dowling “began interacting” with the Clark County Detention Center “over a visitation to his significant other,” documents said. That day, he sent an email to the jail about officials “blocking” him from visiting, documents said.

“Dowling proceeded to send emails to CCDC, show up to attempt to visit and then [began] a social media tirade placing public officials residential information and rallying for ‘action’ to be taken against certain persons in Dowling’s effort for ‘justice,’” documents said.

“Why am I still not able to schedule the visit,” the email said, according to police. “I also know his charge is less than the white WASP skinhead Nazi rapists and abusers in your prison.”

That night and into the morning of Monday, May 22, cameras at CCDC captured Dowling outside of the building throwing rocks at windows, documents said.

That morning, Dowling allegedly sent more emails to the jail, writing in part, “One more chance for this skinhead Nazi police station. Y’all closed my cases where people actually did bad stuff and now someone who does what y’all probably do in secret too, is serving for a not so serious crime.”

It was unclear Thursday which inmate Dowling was attempting to visit, though in an email, Dowling reported said the person violated their probation for doing methamphetamine, documents said.

Correctional officers forwarded the emails to terrorism investigators about the threats, police said.

A police captain then called Dowling, who said he “felt CCDC was intentionally preventing him from seeing [the inmate] because of their LGBTQIA+ status,” which was not the case, documents said.

Later on May 22, Dowling entered an employee bridge at CCDC and “at one point, tried to open the secured slider by pulling on the handle area but was unable to as it is a metal security door, which must be opened remotely by the CCDC control room,” documents said.

Employees did not attempt to detain Dowling at the time and allowed him to leave, documents said. The captain later called Dowling, warning him that he could be arrested if he trespassed on CCDC property.

Nevada Assembly Speaker Steve Yeager talks with lawmakers during the opening of the 82nd Session of the Nevada Legislature from the Assembly Chambers of the Nevada Legislature in Carson City, Nev., Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. (AP Photo/Tom R. Smedes)

On May 27, Dowling posted the addresses of “three public officials of whom Dowling feels personally slighted,” documents said. The Southern Nevada Counter Terrorism Center then opened a case into Dowling. It was unclear which three officials Dowling listed, but he later visited the homes of Yeager and retired LVMPD Asst. Sheriff and former Republican Assem. Tom Roberts, documents said.

Dowling then spoke to investigators voluntarily, telling them “he may protest the public officials’ homes if he feels he needs to.” Police later notified the public officials about the posting.

On May 29, Dowling visited the inmate through a video call at CCDC, police said. The inmate told Dowling he was ending the relationship and “advised Dowling not to return,” documents said. Dowling became “loud and disruptive” and had to be removed from the visitors’ area, police said. Police then arrested Dowling on a charge of battery on a protected person.

Records show Dowling appeared in court on May 30. Judge Rebecca Saxe released Dowling from custody without setting bail as prosecutors nor the public defender’s office argued for or against bail, records showed.

On June 17, Dowling allegedly went to several “public officials’ homes, vandalizing [them] and bringing a knife to terrorize and attempt to influence the action of the public officials regarding perceived grievances the subject has against each person,” documents said.

Henderson police responded to the home of a city employee for a report of a man, later identified as Dowling, who was “smashing raw eggs, [scattering] various vegetables both cut and uncut, sprayed alfredo pasta sauce over the area and then threw various seasoning including paprika,” documents said.

FILE — Las Vegas police Deputy Chief Tom Roberts stands next to a photo of school bus driver Michael Ray Banco while speaking at a news conference Friday, May 29, 2015, in Las Vegas. Banco is accused of sexually assaulting young children on his bus route. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Dowling also allegedly left a personal letter for the public official, documents said.

Early the next morning, Dowling went to Roberts’ home, documents said. Video surveillance showed Dowling leaving a letter at the home and cutting Roberts’ bushes, police said.

It appears Dowling believed Roberts was the Clark County sheriff, documents said, as his letter to Roberts refers to him as such. Roberts unsuccessfully ran for sheriff last year.

Later that morning, Dowling allegedly splattered eggs, sauce and vegetables at the home of Yeager and his wife, who is a district court judge, also leaving behind a knife, documents said. The judge was Dowling’s intended target, police said.

Speaker Yeager also found messages from Dowling, which said in part, “Y’all keeping [the inmate] locked up as a slave for a month. Look out because both of y’all will be stabbed if you come near my door.”

Dowling also allegedly went to the home of a former CCDC corrections officer, police said.

FILE — A person walks outside the Clark County Detention Center. (KLAS)

Police arrested Dowling on June 18 as he was leaving a home near Valley View Boulevard and Southern Highland Parkway, documents said. While a detective introduced himself to Dowling, Dowling reportedly said, “Is this about the emails or the eggs?”

Dowling admitted to going to the four homes on June 18 “to leave letters for each person as well as the sauces, raw eggs and various spices,” documents said. “Dowling described individualized grievances with each person who resides at the home, about separate acts of perceived wrongdoing by each.”

“Dowling stated during his interview that he sought out these particular persons and went to their homes in an intent to make them fearful and feel what he was feeling in his frustration for his causes,” police said.

Dowling was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday, records said. Judge Daniel Westmeyer denied setting bail in Dowling’s first court appearance Saturday. Dowling did not appear at the hearing as the court deemed him a “high-risk transport,” documents said.

The case was transferred to Henderson Justice Court on Wednesday. If a judge sets bail, Westmeyer ordered Dowling to stay away from all the parties involved.

Dowling was due in court Wednesday, June 5.