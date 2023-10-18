LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his roommate and living with her body for months allegedly kept thousands of child pornography files on several devices in his possession, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday.

George Bone, 31, was accused of killing his roommate, Beverly Ma, 29, in May and living with her body until his arrest in late July. Las Vegas Metro police took Bone into custody after discovering Ma’s body during a welfare check at a home near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane in the southwest valley.

Bone was charged earlier this month with three counts of possessing visual pornography of a person under the age of 16, records showed. A grand jury indicted Bone earlier this month on three theft-related charges, records showed.

As part of the July homicide investigation, a Metro homicide detective obtained a search warrant for two computers in Bone’s possession, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday.

Officers took George Bone, 31, into custody Wednesday after discovering the woman’s body during a welfare check in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane, they said. (KLAS)

During the examination of the devices, a detective “came across what appeared to be child pornography,” documents said.

In all, detectives said they found 3,000 child pornography files on one device, 4,500 files on another, and “approximately 11,000 [files]” on a third hard drive, documents said.

In 2013, Bone took an Alford plea on a charge of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, records showed. An Alford plea is similar to a no-contest plea, where a defendant accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him or her but does not admit guilt.

In 2012, Henderson police initially arrested Bone on charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a child stemming from allegations a teenager made about an assault two years prior when she was 11, documents said.

In addition to the open murder charge, Bone initially faced a charge of failing to register as a sex offender. Prosecutors later dropped the charge. At the time of his July arrest, Bone was listed as “non-compliant” in the Nevada Sex Offender Registry with a different address as the homicide location, records showed.

Bone told police Ma had died sometime in May, police said. On May 4, dispatchers received a 911 call from Ma and heard a man and woman screaming at each other, they said. Police responded that day and knocked on the door but no one answered, they said. Investigators suspect Ma died that day.

“Bone went about living at the house with Beverly deceased in the upstairs closet for the next two months and began ordering several items on Beverly’s Amazon account using her funds for his own gain,” police said. “When asked why he didn’t call for help, Bone’s response was ‘I was afraid of going back to jail… for being found with a dead body.” Bone admitted that his behavior since the death of Beverly Ma was ‘not normal.’ When asked why he placed a cooler in the master bedroom near the closest, Bone stated that he put it there so that he would be alerted if Beverly rose from the dead like the movie ‘The Grudge.’”

During a grand jury return hearing last Friday, Chief Deputy District Attorney John Giordani said Bone allegedly raked up $10,000 in Amazon purchases. Police suspect Bone “ordered 171 items from Amazon for himself using her finances while she lay deceased,” documents said.

Grand jury transcripts reveal the Clark County coroner’s office found a hole in Ma’s skull, which they believe came from a hammer, documents said. Officers found the suspected murder weapon on a table with blood on it.

The hammer tested positive for blood, they said, and the hole in Ma’s skull lined up with the weapon’s size, prosecutors said, adding other DNA tests on the object were pending as of last Friday.

In September, a judge ruled Bone was competent to stand trial. He was scheduled to be arraigned in district court on Thursday. He remained in jail Wednesday without bail.