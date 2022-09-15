34-year-old did not appear in court as scheduled Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of stabbing and killing his mother surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, documents obtained Thursday by the 8 News Now Investigators said.

The stabbing occurred on Wednesday in an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

Around 11 a.m., Las Vegas Metro police received a call from a person about a fight in progress between a man, later identified as Pablo Bonilla, 34, and his mother, police said.

The caller told police Bonilla was armed with two kitchen knives and was “actively threatening his mother,” the report said. Bonilla’s mother’s name had not been released as of Thursday, though police said she was a woman in her 70s.

Officers arrived to the apartment complex and, through a bullhorn, asked Bonilla to exit the apartment.

The stabbing occurred on Wednesday in an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive in the east Las Vegas valley. (KLAS)

Bonilla then came out of the apartment armed with the two knives, one in each hand, the report said.

“The kitchen knives were covered in apparent blood,” the report said. Bonilla also had a large teddy bear and a picture frame in his hands, the report said.

Police were unable to interview Bonilla due to “erratic and combative behavior,” they wrote in the report.

Officers entered the apartment and found the victim face down on the floor with numerous stab wounds, they said.

Bonilla faces an enhanced murder charge due to the victim’s age. He did not appear during a scheduled court hearing Thursday.

In December 2011, police said Bonilla was involved in a hit-and-run in the east valley. After the crash, Bonilla got out of the vehicle grabbed a shotgun and threatened a witness, saying in Spanish, “Turn around you didn’t see anything,” police wrote in documents.

Bonilla previously served prison time on charges of coercion, possession of a short-barreled firearm, use of a deadly weapon and attempted burglary, records showed.