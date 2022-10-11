LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man faces more than two dozen felonies involving at least two sexual assaults where his child victim was sleeping, police said.

Police arrested Nicholas Aguilera, 32, in late September following a monthslong investigation involving several local and federal agencies, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

The victim’s age is not listed in the report, but the charges indicate they are under the age of 14 and were unaware of what Aguilera was allegedly doing to them.

In May, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a report involving a suspected user who was transmitting child pornography through a chat application, police said.

Among the files, according to police, were images of Aguilera and a child in what police called “sleeping sexual assaults.”

In July, police served a search warrant on an internet provider. The account holder was later identified as Aguilera, police said.

Police surveilled Aguilera’s residence and searched his home in late September, documents said. The home address is redacted in the documents.

While speaking to police, Aguilera initially denied any involvement, but later “admitted to sending the videos and images to other users on social media,” investigators said.

Judge Elana Lee Graham set Aguilera’s bail at $250,000. He remained at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday ahead of a hearing in November.