Las Vegas police say woman found during welfare check may have been dead for ‘a while’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his roommate and leaving her body inside a home for at least a week was listed Thursday as a “non-compliant” sex offender and served prison time on sex-related charges, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

Officers took George Bone, 31, into custody Wednesday after discovering the woman’s body during a welfare check in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane, they said.

Bone told officers he knew his roommate was dead and what caused her death and based on those statements, police took Bone into custody, Lt. Jason Johansson said Wednesday. The Clark County coroner’s office had not released the woman’s name nor her cause or manner of death as of Thursday afternoon.

In 2013, Bone took an Alford plea on a charge of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, records showed. An Alford plea is similar to a no-contest plea, where a defendant accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him or her but does not admit guilt.

In 2012, Henderson police initially arrested Bone on charges of sexual assault and lewdness with a child stemming from allegations a teenager made about an assault two years prior when she was 11, documents said.

The student told a school employee that Bone had “inappropriately touched” her while he was living in a home with her, documents said.

Las Vegas police investigate suspicious death in southwest valley. (KLAS)

In 2014, Judge Valorie Vega sentenced Bone to five years’ probation, records showed. That same year, a judge ordered Bone to serve 90 days in prison for a probation violation. The violation involved a cell phone with “graphic photos of a young female,” transcripts said.

The transcripts also indicated Bone was a martial arts instructor.

In 2015, Bone violated probation again, records showed. Judge Kerry Earley sentenced him to 24-96 months in prison, records showed. It was unclear when Bone was released from custody.

In addition to an open murder charge, Bone also faces a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, records showed. Bone is listed in the Nevada Sex Offender Registry under a different address than where police responded on Wednesday, records showed.