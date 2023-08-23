LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and living with her body for several months was expected to undergo a competency evaluation, documents reviewed by the 8 News Now Investigators said.

Metro police took George Bone, 31, into custody Wednesday, July 26, after discovering Beverly Ma’s body during a welfare check in the 5300 block of Railroad River Avenue near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane, they said.

Police suspect Bone strangled Ma in May, documents said. Before police were called to the home, a family member went to check on Ma when Bone reportedly told her Ma was deceased in a closet, police said.

Records show Bone’s public defender asked for a competency evaluation, saying Bone does not understand the legal process and may be withholding information.

“I’m not trying to say my actions were right,” Bone said during an interview at the Clark County Detention Center in July. “I’m not trying to say my actions were logical.”

On May 4, dispatchers received a 911 call from Ma and heard a man and woman screaming at each other, they said. Because Ma called from her cellphone and did not provide an address, police went to the general area but did not see or hear anyone in distress.

Police knocked on a door where dispatchers believed the call may have originated, but no one answered, they said. Investigators suspect Ma died that day.

“We were friends, we fell in love,” Bone said from jail in July. “And we wanted to try to make things work.”

In 2013, Bone took an Alford plea on a charge of attempted lewdness with a child under the age of 14, records showed. An Alford plea is similar to a no-contest plea, where a defendant accepts prosecutors have enough evidence to convict him or her but does not admit guilt.

In addition to an open murder charge, Bone also faces a charge of failing to register as a sex offender, records showed. Bone is listed in the Nevada Sex Offender Registry under a different address than where police responded on Wednesday, records showed.

Bone remained in jail on Wednesday as he was being held without bail. A hearing was scheduled for Sept. 6.