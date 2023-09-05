LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of killing his neighbor for blocking part of his driveway, who is a suspect in a second parking-related shooting, will go on trial next February.

In a hearing Tuesday, District Court Judge Carli Kierny scheduled Robert Salone’s trial for Feb. 20, 2024, records showed.

Salone, 41, is accused of killing Christopher Allen, 34, on Oct. 18, 2022. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Salone on a murder charge a month later.

Police said before the shooting, Salone and Allen were arguing about Allen’s car partially blocking Salone’s driveway. Allen called 911 around 12:40 p.m. on the day of the murder, saying someone shot him, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Robert Salone, 41, is accused of killing Christopher Allen, 34, on Oct. 18, 2022. (LVMPD/KLAS)

In August 2021, a person who took up two parking spaces at a Henderson apartment complex also became Salone’s victim, prosecutors alleged in court documents.

Detectives in Henderson believe Salone fired three shots at a driver who was parked outside Salone’s then-apartment, documents said. The man survived the shooting, though Salone was not named a suspect until after Allen’s murder.

It was not until the bullets in the two crime scenes matched in a police database that police tied Salone to the two parking-related crimes.

Salone’s trial was originally scheduled to begin this month. He faces charges of open murder, attempted murder and battery, among others related to the two shootings.