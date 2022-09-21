LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of stabbing his mother to death was released from prison just months before police arrested him on a murder charge last week, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Pablo Bonilla, 34, is accused of killing Paula Zuniga, 74, inside an apartment in the 2900 block of Juniper Hills Boulevard, near Nellis Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive.

Bonilla surrendered to police holding two large knives, a teddy bear and a picture frame, documents obtained last week said.

Pablo Bonilla, 34, is accused of killing Paula Zuniga, 74. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Bonilla previously served prison time on charges of coercion, possession of a short-barreled firearm, use of a deadly weapon and attempted burglary, records showed. Booking records indicate he was taken into custody at least 12 times, though some arrests were for skipping court.

Records showed Bonilla’s most-recent prison sentence was on a charge of attempted burglary. Department of Corrections records show Bonilla began his sentence in July 2020. A spokesperson confirmed the sentence ended in March, less than six months from the date of last week’s murder.

NDOC booking photo for Pablo Bonilla’s 2020 imprisonment. (NDOC/KLAS)

In December 2011, police said Bonilla was involved in a hit-and-run in the east valley. After the crash, Bonilla got out of the vehicle grabbed a shotgun and threatened a witness, saying in Spanish, “Turn around you didn’t see anything,” police wrote in documents.

In his most recent case, Bonilla faces an enhanced murder charge due to his mother’s age. He did not appear during a scheduled court hearing Thursday.