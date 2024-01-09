LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty against a Las Vegas man accused of killing his grandmother, her boyfriend and a maintenance worker last summer.

Spencer McDonald, 30, faces murder charges in the deaths of Dina Vail, 80; Andrew Graden, 43; and Chris Brassard, 45, on June 27, 2023, at the Rancho De Montana Apartments on Flamingo Road near Durango Drive.

Brassard was one of two maintenance workers who went to Vail’s apartment to check on her after a friend said that he could not reach her for several days. A second maintenance worker survived after McDonald attacked him with a knife, investigators said.

An article from The Washington Post profiled a family, with a son named Spencer, who was battling his schizophrenia diagnosis in 2013. Photos from that article match the face of McDonald’s previous court appearances, along with his corresponding age.

The Washington Post, additionally, reported his grandmother moved in with him after his diagnosis two years prior to the 2013 article. She was then listed at 70 years old. Ten years later, Metro Police described the female victim found dead inside the Spring Valley apartment as 80 years old.

Last summer, a grand jury indicted McDonald on two counts of murder with the use of a deadly weapon, one count of murder with the use of a deadly weapon of a victim age 60 or older, and one count of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon.

McDonald told police that he entered Vail’s bedroom with a cosplay sword and a large kitchen knife during the early morning hours and attacked her, according to the testimony.

McDonald said that he waited for Graden to return home and then attacked and killed him, according to police. McDonald also described continuing his weekend activities like going to the gym and getting coffee while the bodies remained in the apartment, police said.

In court Tuesday, Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny indicated McDonald’s attorney and prosecutors had not come to a plea agreement. A jury trial was scheduled for March 2025.