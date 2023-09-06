George Bone, 31, accused of killing Beverly Ma in May, living with remains until July

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his girlfriend and living with her body for several months has been found competent to stand trial.

Metro police arrested George Bone, 31, on July 26, after discovering Beverly Ma’s body during a welfare check at a home near Lindell Road and Eldorado Lane in the southwest valley.

Police suspect Bone strangled Ma in May, documents said. Before police were called to the home in July, a family member went to check on Ma when Bone reportedly told her Ma was deceased in a closet, police said.

Bone told police Ma had died sometime in May, detectives said. On May 4, dispatchers received a 911 call from Ma and heard a man and woman screaming at each other, they said. Because Ma called from her cellphone and did not provide an address, police went to the general area but did not see or hear anyone in distress.

Police knocked on a door where dispatchers believed the call may have originated, but no one answered, they said. Investigators suspect Ma died that day.

Records show Bone’s public defender asked for a competency evaluation last month, saying Bone did not understand the legal process and may be withholding information.

In court Wednesday, Judge Christy Craig said Bone was found competent.

Bone remained in jail on Wednesday as he was being held without bail.