LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing his ex-wife and injuring several others in a shooting Thursday filed for divorce in July, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

Roidan Durruthy Mendoza, 38, faces a charge of open murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon, records said.

The Clark County coroner’s office had not identified the victim as of Friday morning; however, the shooting was a dispute between the deceased victim and her estranged ex-husband, Lt. Jason Johansson said Thursday.

Around 2:45 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to a 55-and-older apartment complex in the 3900 block of South Jones Boulevard near Flamingo Road for a report of a shooting. Several people inside an apartment heard banging at a door and then gunshots, Johansson said.

When officers arrived, they found four victims, three who were shot and one who was stabbed. Three of the victims, a woman in her 30s, a man in his 30s, and a woman in her 40s, were taken to the hospital. While at the hospital, the woman in her 30s succumbed to her injuries.

The stabbing victim was treated at the scene. Police also said a 2-year-old was at the scene but was unharmed. Records show Durruthy Mendoza and his ex-wife share custody of the 2-year-old child.

Durruthy Mendoza filed for divorce on July 6, records said.

Durruthy Mendoza left the shooting scene and later turned himself into police at LVMPD Headquarters, Johansson said. He was also stabbed in the incident.

Durruthy Mendoza was due to appear in court at 1:30 p.m.