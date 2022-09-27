Prentiss Bates, 50, accused of fatal Thursday DUI was in prison for driving high, killing man in 2012

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas man accused of his second fatal DUI had a valid driver’s license, was able to rent a car, and was high on PCP and marijuana at the time of his most-recent crash, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Prentiss Bates, 50, is accused of driving a car under the influence on Sept. 22. Bates slammed into the front of a parked car, killing its driver, Demarr Sims, 40, of Las Vegas, police said. The crash happened in a construction zone around 2 a.m. near Rancho Drive and Craig Road in the northwest valley.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Thursday, the crash marked Bates’ second fatal DUI charge.

Bates had pleaded guilty to a charge of driving under the influence of a controlled substance resulting in death in 2013. Bates was driving a car in November 2012 when he crashed into a motorcycle, killing its rider, Jim Burchette, 58, records said.

Prentiss Bates appears in Las Vegas Justice Court on his second fatal DUI charge on Sept. 23, 2022. (KLAS)

Prosecutors said Bates was high on PCP at the time of the 2012 crash, records showed. The car he was driving was rented to another person.

A judge sentenced Bates to 8 to 20 years in prison. The judge also ordered an interlock device be placed on his car for a minimum of 3 years following his release.

Bates picked up another DUI charge on June 30, records showed. A judge released him on $50,000 bail in July pending the filing of a criminal complaint. It is standard for judges to release a defendant on bail when a complaint is not immediately filed. The judge also ordered him not to drive.

A photo of Jim Edd Burchette, killed in a fatal DUI crash in November 2012. (Bert Burchette)

Records show Bates failed to appear at an August hearing and a warrant was issued for his arrest. A hearing happened in August, but it was unclear if Bates appeared or if an attorney appeared on his behalf. Bates remained out on bond pending a hearing in November — until his arrest Thursday.

Bates’ attorney, Michael Castillo, asked Judge Ann Zimmerman to set Bates’ bail at $50,000. Due to his arrest following a felony DUI conviction, Zimmerman ordered Bates to be held without bail.

8 News Now has reached out to the Department of Motor Vehicles for clarification.

