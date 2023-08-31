LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused in a series of home break-ins, which included an armed robbery, has been released from jail less than a week after his arrest, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Shamar Swanson, 26, faces at least 10 charges, including robbery with the use a deadly weapon, three counts of burglary with a firearm deadly weapon, two counts of home invasion with a firearm or deadly weapon, three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, and grand larceny of a firearm.

Swanson was arrested at his east Las Vegas home on Aug. 24, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

On Aug. 25, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Daniel Westmeyer set Swanson’s bail at $50,000, court records show. The release order included medium-level electronic monitoring, Swanson is to have no weapons in his possession, and he is ordered to stay out of trouble.

On Aug. 27, Swanson posted bond, according to court records. In Nevada, a bail bond can be purchased for 15% of the bail from a licensed bail agent.

On Aug. 29, Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Ann Zimmerman kept the same conditions. Swanson was formally identified as indigent and a public defender was appointed.

Swanson and Rondel Wilson, 24, are accused in a series of home break-ins, which took place over several days from Aug. 6-10 in Summerlin and the northwest Las Vegas valley.

During one break-in, an armed burglar pointed a gun at a woman’s head while her granddaughters watched, threatening to kill her if she didn’t get the combination to a safe in her home in the northwest valley, according to an arrest report.

Surveillance images helped police identify Wilson as the man who threatened the woman during the Aug. 8 break-in. The woman wasn’t harmed before the suspects left out the broken back door. They forced her to call her husband to get the combination, and he said he was “around the corner and would be home shortly.” The suspects took her phone and threw it into the backyard swimming pool as they left.

Wilson faces at least 17 charges including assault with the use a deadly weapon, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, two counts of home invasion with the use of a firearm or deadly weapon, two counts of conspiracy to commit home invasion, conspiracy to commit robbery, three counts of conspiracy to commit burglary, three counts of burglary while in possession of a firearm or deadly weapon, grand larceny of a firearm, owning or possessing a gun as a prohibited person, carrying a gun without a permit, and buying, possessing, receiving or withholding stolen property valued at more than $25,000.

Police arrested Wilson as he left a North Las Vegas casino on Aug. 23, and police recovered the handgun that was stolen, tucked into Wilson’s waistband, police said. While police were looking for a second subject who was with Wilson, he slipped his handcuffs and tried to run back into the casino, according to police.

Wilson initially appeared in court on Aug. 24, according to court records. Las Vegas Justice Court Pro Tem Judge Lauren Diefenbach set Wilson’s bail at $100,000. She also ordered him to stay out of trouble.

On Aug. 29. Judge Diana Sullivan denied a motion from the Clark County District Attorney’s office to put Swanson on electronic monitoring.

As of Aug. 31, Swanson had not posted bond and remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center.

Wilson and Swanson were scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 6.

A third suspect present at the northwest valley burglary had not been arrested as of Thursday.

Items taken in the burglaries include a handgun and ammunition, jewelry, cameras and designer handbags.

Metro police asked for the public’s help in identifying the suspects on Aug. 14, and photos from that request included images of the car used in the burglaries.