There were no LVMPD cameras visible at the house when 8 News Now visited last week. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An attorney who said he is representing the Las Vegas family who called 911 to report aliens in their backyard said someone could get hurt, or even shot, if trespassers continue to go onto his clients’ property.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. The flash was later confirmed to be a meteor.

About 40 minutes later, a young man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” the caller told a dispatcher around 12:30 a.m. on May 1. “They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human.”

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said in the video as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

The Metro police call log the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows several other family members confirmed the sighting to police. The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both officers.

Sam Heidari, of Heidari Law Group, issued a statement Thursday, “requesting that all person(s) remain off the family’s property.” Heidari, who said he represents the family, then sat down with 8 News Now Investigator David Charns.

“You do not think this is a hoax,” Charns said to Heidari.

“That’s not the part I go into because that’s not what I’m hired for,” Heidari said. “There is a possibility of injury if they get into it because this family also is armed, as well. It’s better not to do it because they can’t determine who is entering, who is a trespasser, who is a thief, and who is a robber.”

Since the story went viral earlier this month, looky-loos have gone on the property to investigate for themselves, Heidari said. Whatever was in the yard, whether unknown beings or something else, they were gone before the police arrived.

“They don’t have any aliens in storage or anywhere so don’t try to climb up the walls or send drones,” Heidari said.

Keyboard detectives have gone through videos, including one the family posted showing the backyard, frame-by-frame. In the days after the report, at least one officer interviewed neighbors, who said they felt something “land” in the area, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

“You believe them?” Charns asked.

“Yea, I believe them because they are sincere,” Heidari said. “They were scared based on what they said. If they have seen the situation, you saw the video, they were reaching for a gun. I don’t know what happened but apparently, they saw something that was out of the ordinary.”

The 8 News Now Investigators spoke with family members multiple times in May and June, but each of the three times we accepted their invitation to do an interview, they failed to answer the door or their phone.

There were no LVMPD cameras visible at the house when 8 News Now visited in June. (KLAS)

The 8 News Now Investigators’ reporting on the call and investigation garnered over 20 million views as of Friday. 8 News Now never identified the home’s location or the family by name. A family member used 8 News Now’s reporting in a social media video about what he said he experienced.

Call logs the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a person called police from the home on June 10 saying they were “concerned someone put a camera in their backyard.” Police returned to the home on June 12 for a perimeter check, other documents said.

Metro police said officers installed temporary cameras on the property for the family’s benefit, a spokesperson said earlier this month. The cameras have since been removed.

Metro police said there were no calls for service from the home since the June 12 check.

Trespassing is a misdemeanor crime in Nevada, carrying a possible jail sentence and fine. Heidari said the family could sue trespassers in exceptional circumstances in civil court.