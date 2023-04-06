LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Clark County judge approved a confidential settlement Thursday between dozens of people suing the owner and operator of the Alpine Motel more than three years after a deadly fire killed six people.

The global resolution involves nearly 60 plaintiffs and 18 defendants, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed last month indicated. Several lawsuits were consolidated into one case.

District Court Judge Maria Gall barred 8 News Now from covering the majority of the hearing due to the confidential nature of the settlement and the associated documents.

“They involve various potential admissions of various parties and I think it for the benefit of everyone confidentiality should be maintained,” attorney Robert Murdock, the leading attorney for the plaintiffs, said in court.

The fire on Dec. 21, 2019, ripped through the three-story motel in downtown Las Vegas, injuring more than a dozen people in addition to the six fatalities. An investigation revealed the fire started when someone was using their stove for heat. The flames quickly spread, filling other apartments with fire and heavy smoke.

According to several lawsuits, the building did not have working fire alarms or sprinklers. A criminal case is ongoing.