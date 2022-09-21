LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of murdering a Las Vegas hotel security officer after pushing him to the ground in an incident not reported until a grand jury indicted the suspect Tuesday.

Pedro Lizano, 35, faces a murder charge in the death of Randall Lyons, 67, records reviewed by the 8 News Now Investigators showed.

On Sept. 26, 2021, police said Lyons was working as a security officer at the El Cortez Hotel and Casino on Fremont Street when he was dispatched to a restaurant for a report of a man creating a disturbance, a report said.

Lyons then found the man reportedly making the disturbance, identified as Lizano, in a valet area of the hotel, police said.

As Lyons approached Lizano, Lizano “forcefully and aggressively shoved” him, causing him to fall backward, police said. Lyons’ head hit the pavement, knocking him unconscious and causing bleeding, police said.

Paramedics took Lyons to a local hospital where it was determined he had a brain bleed.

Lizano then ran off. In hopes of finding him, Metro police disseminated photos of Lizano to area hotels and casinos.

Early the following morning, an officer recognized Lizano outside of a business near Sahara Avenue and Paradise Road and arrested him. At the time, Lizano faced charges of battery resulting in substantial bodily harm.

Lyons died from his injuries at the hospital on Feb. 23, the Clark County coroner’s office said Wednesday. His causes of death were listed as assault and blunt force injuries to his head.

His manner of death was ruled a homicide. Prosecutors then upgraded the charges against Lizano to open murder. The charge is enhanced because of Lyons’ age.

A day after his arrest, prosecutors also filed charges of grand larceny of a motor vehicle against Lizano. Details about that case were unavailable Wednesday.

Court records indicate Lizano’s case went through several competency hearings leading up to Tuesday’s indictment.

Due to his murder charge, Lizano was being held without the possibility of bail.

A booking photo of Lizano was not immediately available.