6 injured in May shooting on U.S. 95 in Henderson

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Eight Hells Angels members and prospects face racketeering charges connected to the shooting of six people on a Las Vegas-area highway that injured six people.

A Clark County grand jury indicted five new people and filed a superseding indictment for three others in the case involving a shootout on U.S. 95 in Henderson in May.

The leader of the Las Vegas chapter of the Hells Angels and two others already faced charges, including attempted murder, for the Memorial Day weekend shooting that shut down the major freeway outside of Las Vegas. The area is also marked as Interstate 11.

Police said the May shooting was between the Hells Angels and rival gang, Vagos. Prosecutors alleged the shooting may have been in retaliation for a previous murder in California involving the two groups.

Court documents filed Friday paint the Hells Angels as a motorcycle club that engages “in felonious criminal activities.”

Police arrested Richard Devries, Russell Smith and Stephen Alo in May. (KLAS)

Chapter leader Richard “Rizzo” Devries, 66, and gang prospects, Stephen Alo, 46, and Russell Smith, 26, were originally held on $380,000 bail each. Their bail was lowered to $75,000 in June. All three men were out of jail awaiting trial before new the indictment was issued Friday.

The new indictment names Aaron Chun, a club prospect; Rayann Mollasgo and Roneric Padilla, two associates also called “hangarounds,” Taylor Rodriguez, a prospect who later became a member; and Cameron Treich, a member.

Warrants for the arrests of all eight men were filed Friday. Officers booked Russell and Treich into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, records showed.

Seven of the eight men face more than 30 charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder, further or assisting a criminal gang, battery and racketeering charges, among others, documents said.

A Las Vegas Metro police SWAT team served a search warrant earlier in June at the headquarters of the Hells Angels near downtown. (KLAS)

The racketeering charges accuse the group of being part of a “criminal syndicate.”

Padilla was not indicted for charges related to the shooting but faces accessory to felony charges for allegedly “[harboring] and/or [concealing]” Chun, Mollasgo and Smith and destroying evidence, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors allege Padilla hid evidence, including clothing, motorcycles and weapons, documents said.

The superseding indictment accused the group of “lying in wait for and ambushing” the Vagos victims, documents said.

Drone video showing the shooting scene on U.S. 95 in Henderson. (KLAS)

Attornies for Alo, Devries and Smith filed motions Friday to recall the new indictment.

It was unclear when the eight men would appear in court.

The bikers were part of a Memorial Day weekend ride through Arizona and southern Nevada. Evidence presented to a grand jury includes videos of the riders crossing the Hoover Dam.

Videos shown to a grand jury in June included members of the Hells Angels at a Henderson Harley-Davidson dealership minutes after the shooting.

Treich was being held on $250,000 bail, jail records showed.