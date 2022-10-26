LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two Las Vegas grandmothers are accused of exposing an 11-month-old child to opiates and heroin, leading to a medical episode where the boy tested positive for drugs, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.

Todrika Cousin, identified as the child’s grandmother; and Teionna Jones, identified as the child’s grandmother-in-law, face child endangerment charges, records showed.

In May 25, Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to an apartment near Bonanza Road and Eastern Avenue in the east valley for a report of an unconscious 11-month-old, documents said.

The child was taken to the hospital and later put on life support, police said. The child then tested positive for opiates. The child’s condition was unknown Wednesday.

Cousin told police she was playing with the boy when he “stopped played and went dead weight on her stomach,” police said. “Jones didn’t think anything of it and thought that [the child] was tired and finally went to bed. After some time, she noticed [the child] not reacting [or] responding to anything physical and verbal.”

At that point, the baby went limp and started turning blue, police said.

Detectives learned the child was also a victim of child abuse from his biological father in 2021, police said. Doctors found the child with “multiple fractures throughout his body and brain bleeds,” they said.

Cousin told police the child “was recovering successfully” and there were no concerns for his health, officers said. She also told police she had smoked heroin the day before the medical call. A person in the home also told police Jones “smokes heroin, mushrooms, crack and ‘everything,’” police said.

Jones later told police “she does smoke heroin and she smoked it with [Cousin] on Tuesday, May 24… in their vehicle and then smoked it in their bedroom,” officers said.

A judge granted a search warrant of the home where police said they found “foil with residue and multiple-colored straws that [appear] to be used for illicit drug use,” police said. The grandmothers’ bedroom was in “disarray” with “used straws with residue… around the bedroom and near the crib,” police said.

Police later took blood samples from the child, Jones and Cousin. The blood draw showed the presence of opiates, police said.

Cousin and Jones each face a charge of allowing child abuse or neglect with substantial bodily harm.

A warrant for the grandmothers’ arrest was issued in July. On Friday, Oct. 21, officers arrested the pair in an unregistered car on Las Vegas Boulevard near Nellis Boulevard, police said. During the stop, police learned both women had felony warrants out of Las Vegas Justice Court.

Records from the Division of Child and Family Services show the family had four prior abuse allegations since 2017. All were found unsubstantiated.

A report alleging abuse in October 2021 was found substantiated.

“The family was provided with appropriate services and referrals based upon assessment, and was actively engaged in services,” the report said. The minor was deemed safe in the care of the non-offending caregiver, and the case closed.”

Cousin remained at the Clark County Detention Center on $10,000 bail as of Wednesday. Due to an error in the court system, it was unclear what amount a judge had set Jones’ bail.