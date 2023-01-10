Johnathan Porter also known as rapper Blueface appears in court. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas gentlemen’s club has filed a lawsuit against rapper Blueface after a shooting resulted in the closure of their business, documents reviewed by 8 News Now indicate.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Blueface, 25, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, in Las Vegas in November. The shooting happened around 4 a.m. on Oct. 8.

The victim said he was shot outside of Euphoric Gentlemen’s Club on Windy Road off the Las Vegas Strip. The man said he made a joke about Porter “speaking with some females in a cheap vehicle,” documents said.

He was then hit multiple times in his car, documents said. Police obtained video evidence, which showed the men talking to each other before the fight, documents said.

The victim was shot in his hand and survived.

Attorneys for the club’s owner filed the lawsuit on Dec. 29, records showed, saying “as a direct result of [Blueface’s] negligence, willful, and/or reckless conduct, the club’s licenses were revoked” on Oct. 14.

The lawsuit claims the club is now permanently closed.

Rapper Blueface performs during Spotify’s RapCaviar Live at Varsity Theater on April 5, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images for Spotify)

Police said Porter had entered the club about 5 minutes before the shooting and had gone through a metal detector, documents said.

The lawsuit asks for damages in excess of $15,000. Attorneys for Porter have not filed a response.

Porter has pleaded not guilty and was released on $50,000 bail. A preliminary hearing in the criminal case was scheduled for Jan. 24.