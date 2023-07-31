LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas gas station manager is accused of embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from two stores she oversaw, Metro police said in court documents.

On July 24, officers arrested Dstini Wright on two warrants, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Monday said. One warrant was for theft between $25,000 and $100,000, the other for theft between $5,000 and $25,000, court records indicated.

In October 2020, a regional manager with a Circle K store on Decatur Boulevard near Edna Avenue in Spring Valley came to police to report a loss of more than $53,000, documents said. The area manager identified Weight as the store manager for seven months and that video surveillance captured her “counting bundles of cash and dropping them in her backpack.”

“[The manager] said that she looked around for [Wright] to tell her about the cash shortage, but she discovered that she was no longer there,” documents said. “[The manager] said that she asked the store employees where [Wright] was, and they told her that she went to another store.”

The manager told police she had tried to contact Wright but did not return any calls, documents said.

In March 2021, a manager at a 7-Eleven near University Center Drive and Harmon Avenue in the east valley reported a theft of $8,500, documents said. The manager showed police a note that Wright had allegedly written saying “she took over $3,000 from the store and agreed to pay it back,” police said.

While detaining Wright last week, officers said she was driving an unregistered car.

On July 25, Judge Diana Sullivan released Wright without requiring bail. Wright was due to return to court Aug. 31.