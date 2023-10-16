LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas firefighter is accused of driving under the influence and running a red light, causing a near-fatal crash, and running from police, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Ryan Nimmo, 30, faces a total of six charges, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. He was arrested on Sunday after the crash which occured around 11:30 a.m. on E. Warm Springs Road at S. Shadow Crest Street, near Spencer Street. The crash left a 49-year-old woman critically injured.

Ryan Nimmo appears on court on DUI and hit-and-run charges on Oct. 16, 2023. (KLAS)

Nimmo appeared in Las Vegas Justice Court Monday morning where a state prosecutor told the court Nimmo was an extreme danger to the community. He said Nimmo had “extremely dangerous driving patterns” then fled the scene, was uncooperative with police, and “had to be restrained at the jail in a restraint chair in order to collect a blood draw.”

Las Vegas Metropolitan police said Nimmo, who was driving a Chevy pickup truck, attempted to leave the crash scene but crashed into a palm tree, and then attempted to flee on foot. A witness followed him until police arrived and took him into custody. The victim was in a Hyundai Elantra.

Man faces DUI and hit-and-run related charges after a crash on Oct. 15, 2023 on Warm Springs Road and South Shadow Crest Street (KLAS)

The prosecutor asked for a $100,000 bail, no driving, and alcohol monitoring saying he was concerned Nimmo would not show up for future court appearances.

The hearing was continued so Nimmo could appear with a privately hired attorney.

“The last time I talked to my wife she said she officially hired an attorney,” Nimmo told the judge.

Nimmo is a firefighter/paramedic for the city of Las Vegas, a city spokesperson confirmed Monday. Nimmo was hired in Oct. 2016.

According to court records, Nimmo faced DUI-related charges in 2015. He pleaded guilty to failure to maintain lane/improper lane change and the DUI charges were dismissed. He received a misdemeanor sentence which included paying fines, according to court records.

Nimmo is due to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 17. The felony charges Nimmo faces include DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm, duty to stop at the scene of an accident, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm. The three misdemeanor charges are failure to maintain a travel lane or improper lane change, false statement to obstruct a public officer and duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving damage to a vehicle or property.