LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A former Las Vegas finance manager allegedly stole more than $400,000 from her employer, leaving the business’ accounts nearly empty, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Amanda Dibben, 32, also referred to in documents as Amanda Meyers, is accused of stealing more than $400,000 in pay, cash and other money from bank accounts, detectives said.

Metro police arrested Dibben at a different business on 27 theft-related charges on Thursday, June 15, documents said.

A landscape and contracting company hired Dibben in August 2018 as accounting controller and manager, documents said.

A company official first became suspicious in October 2020 when he asked Dibben to give an employee a $500 check bonus, documents said.

“[Dibben] told [the company leader] she wanted to get the money because she needed to get up and stretch,” detectives wrote in documents. “He asked her to do it quickly because he needed to leave the office with the money. [Dibben] took a long time to get back to the office and stated she drove to [a grocery store] after she went to the bank.”

Meters then handed the company leader ten $50 bills, saying “the bank was out of $100 bills,” documents said. The company leader became suspicious and went to the bank himself where they said that was a lie.

“[A bank employee] told him [Dibben] never tried to cash a check that day, because if she had, they would not have given her any money. The account was overdrawn by $59,850,” documents said.

In all, the company’s three savings accounts had less than $800 in them, documents said. Company leaders then asked Dibben what had happened to the money and recorded the conversation, documents said.

“During the recording, [Dibben] said, ‘No, this is wrong. What do you mean we do not have any money in our savings accounts?” documents said. Dibben also reportedly said, “Honestly guys, I just didn’t have the heart to tell you guys we’re goin’ out of business. I like you guys so much. I just couldn’t bring you the news that we’re – you’re goin’ out of business.”

Soon after, company leaders found Dibben had altered her salary from $65,000 in the system, documents said.

“[Dibben] used a remote bank deposit scanner to scan bigger deposits multiple times, and it took the bank a week to catch up to debit the account,” documents said. “The bank discontinued their use of the scanner. [Company leaders] found multiple unauthorized loans [Dibben] had applied for involving the companies.”

Dibben also allegedly used a company’s leader’s personal information to apply for a loan, documents said.

While speaking with investigators, Dibben blamed previous employees, documents said. She also missed a scheduled interview with police and then stopped responding to detectives’ messages.

Dibben remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center on Thursday on $25,000 bail, records showed. Her preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 5.