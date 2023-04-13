LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas-based felon, who previously served prison time for defrauding an 83-year-old man, faces new charges of stealing money from a Holocaust survivor, documents said.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Khang Dang, 49, on March 25 on charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person and attempted theft, records showed.

In May 2022, Metro police were called to a 55-plus apartment community for a report of a person “harassing elderly people for money,” documents said. Police learned parole officers wanted Dang on a theft charge as he had not been in contact with his probation officer for two years, police said.

In 2012, Dang pleaded guilty to defrauding an 83-year-old man of nearly $200,000, records showed. A judge sentenced him to 4-10 years in prison and ordered Dang to pay restitution.

In the 2022 investigation, a Holocaust survivor told police he gave $45,000 to Dang to invest, documents said. The person later noticed Dang had changed his accounts’ usernames and passwords and removed his name, documents said.

The person told police he met Dang in a rideshare, documents said. Dang told the man “he worked for the government and was a lawyer and CPA,” documents said.

In May 2021, Dang moved in with the man after saying “he was going through a divorce and needed a temporary place to stay,” documents said. The man allowed Dang to live with him as he “had a recent surgery and felt that he could use an extra hand,” documents said.

It was not until May of 2022 that the man realized “Dang took his entire life savings, over $225,000 in cash from his bank account, charged over $50,000 on his credit cards and took a loan out at his bank in his name for $10,000,” documents said. Detectives suspect Dang “used technology to trick and convince” the victim that he was making money off investments, but he was losing money, documents said.

The victim was able to receive assistance with help from the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada and a Jewish organization, documents said.

Two other victims who live at the same complex told police Dang allegedly stole money from them too, documents said. One person said Dang drove her to the hospital, holding on to her purse while she was under the facility’s case.

“She later learned that there were fraudulent purchases made with her debit card,” police said. The woman later had a stroke and “stated she [was] not physically well enough to pursue criminal charges against Dang,” police said. Another alleged victim said she lost $20,000 “from Dang’s actions,” police said.

Records show Dang served time in the Nevada Department of Corrections, including in the 2012 case where the judge sentenced him to 4-10 years. It was unclear when the department released him on parole.

Dang’s 2012 arrest and conviction are included in a case study presented to the Nevada Legislature from the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Documents said the 83-year-old victim, who was living at a senior living facility, met Dang who “presented himself as an accountant.”

Dang was in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Thursday where he was being held on $40,000 bail.