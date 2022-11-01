LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Misinformation and voter intimidation are the top threats ahead of next week’s midterm election, the leader of the FBI’s Las Vegas field office said.

“The undermining of the election integrity itself is by far the biggest threat,” Special Agent In Charge Spencer Evans said. “The FBI is concerned because election integrity is at the center of what it means to be an American and to be able to have free and open and fair elections.”

The FBI and its local and state counterparts are looking at several potential threats to undermine the election, including threats toward election workers, outside interference from a foreign power and misinformation intended to suppress the vote.

“To the extent that they can be safe, I am confident that the FBI and its partners have done everything possible to make fair and open elections a fair reality for all Nevadans,” Evans said.

An independent audit of the Clark County Election Department found no issues regarding how Nevada’s largest county processes mail-in ballots — from their creation to their tabulation.

Nearly half of all votes in the 2020 general election in Nevada were cast by mail, the Secretary of State’s Office reported. Last year, the Nevada Legislature voted to make that move permanent, allowing a voter to opt-out of receiving a mail-in ballot, while continuing to offer early and in-person voting.

FILE – Election workers help as people vote at a polling place Tuesday, June 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. The Republican National Committee wants a Nevada judge to order Las Vegas-area election officials to hire more GOP poll workers to correct what a legal filing calls an imbalance favoring Democrats. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

More than half of the votes cast in the June primary were done so by mail, Clark County records showed. More registered Democrats and Independents traditionally vote by mail, but 40% of Republicans voted via mail in June.

No office in Nevada at the state or local level has found any issues with the voting systems or a threat to their security.

Before and after the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump and state Republicans cited widespread voter fraud, specifically in Clark County. The fraud allegations culminated with the Nevada Republican Party sending certificates from its own slate of electors to the federal government in Washington.

In Nevada in 2020, 10 dead voters had ballots cast in their names and 10 people voted twice, the 8 News Now Investigators reported from a secretary of state report last year. The number is far below initial claims from state and national Republicans alleging nearly 4,000 individual cases of voter fraud. Nevada Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is a Republican. Her party censured her for defending the election, which she oversaw.

While President Joe Biden won the presidential race in Nevada by more than 30,000 votes, Republicans gained state seats in the state senate and assembly. The state party also noted there was no fraud in the primary just this past June.

Evans did not comment on specifics about any threat but said the FBI is watching.

“Even though this environment is hyper-charged politically, we need to make sure that the FBI is committed to ensuring that the rule of law is followed, and we follow the facts wherever they lead us,” he said.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting ends Friday.

The FBI has a website dedicated to potential election-related threats and security. Any suspicious activity can be reported by calling 800-CALL-FBI.