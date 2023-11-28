LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A father accused of beating his children and locking two in a dog cage wants to have contact with them while he awaits trial, court documents said.

Travis Doss, 32; and Amanda Stamper, 33, shared a one-bedroom, one-bathroom extended-stay apartment with seven children near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, documents said. Police arrested the couple, who cared for the children between the ages of 2 and 11, on Sunday, June 11, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

That day, Las Vegas Metro police found six of the children alone in the unit. Two boys were locked in a cage.

The day before their arrests, Doss reportedly told Stamper he believed one child in the cage, an 11-year-old boy, was deceased, documents said, because he had “kicked him in the head too hard.” Stamper reportedly told police she believed the child “looked dead for the last five days.”

Doss is the father of all seven children, prosecutors said. Stamper is the stepmother to six children and has one biological child, a 2-year-old, with Doss, prosecutors said last summer. Stamper was pregnant at the time of her arrest. It was unclear Tuesday if she had delivered her child in jail.

As of Monday, the seven children were in the care of the Department of Children and Families with placements at relatives’ homes or in foster care. The dogs who also lived in the unit were taken by animal control.

In July, a grand jury indicted Doss on 38 counts of child abuse, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of sex trafficking, and one count of living off of the earnings of a prostitute. The panel indicted Stamper on seven counts of felony child abuse.

After the indictment, District Court Judge Jerry Weiss ordered Doss to have no contact with the children, court records said.

“The defendant is asking that this court lift the no contact order and allow contact through letters and phone calls,” Doss’ attorney wrote in his request filed Monday. “Family court and DFS would still have discretion as to the procedures and type of contact but there is no reason to forbid all contact, which now has been for over four months. The defendant has no financial means to pay for a bond and so will remain in custody at CCDC for the duration of this case.”

Weiss ordered Doss held on $500,000 bail. Stamper was being held without bail due to a probation violation, records showed. Judge Jennifer Schwartz was expected to issue a ruling on Doss’ request on Dec. 12.

A trial for both was scheduled for April.