LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas father is accused of threatening a child with a knife in retaliation for an alleged bullying incident at a bus stop, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Edward Hiller faces charges of assault with use of a deadly weapon motivated by bias or hatred toward victim, child abuse or neglect and interfering with a student from attending school, records said.

On Wednesday, Nov. 29, around 9:45 a.m., a Clark County School Department police officer responded to a bus stop after a mother said her son “was attacked and chased by an adult male with a knife,” documents said.

While waiting for the bus, the mother’s child and another child began pushing each other, documents said. The location of the bus stop and the school were redacted in court documents, though they are in the 89109 ZIP code, which is east of the Las Vegas Strip.

“When the father of the other child involved, later identified as Edward Hiller, saw [the child] push his kid, Edward yelled at him and pulled out a knife and pointed it at him,” documents said. Miller then took the knife and slashed the child’s backpack, police said.

The child had dropped the backpack on the ground when Hiller allegedly slashed it, police said.

One witness told police Hiller allegedly confronted the child, saying, “Mess with my kid and I’m gonna cut your neck,” police said.

Hiller told police the child had verbally and physically attacked his daughter, officers said. He did not “want to talk about him being in possession of a knife or edged weapon,” police said.

Police did not recover the knife.

During Hiller’s initial appearance in court Thursday, Judge Rebecca Saxe released him on his own recognizance. A court date was scheduled for Jan. 2.

A booking photo was not immediately available.