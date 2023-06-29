LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The attorney for a Las Vegas family who called 911 after claiming to see aliens is warning trespassers not to go on his clients’ property, adding they “discovered two non-human life forms in their backyard.”

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. The flash was later confirmed to be a meteor.

About 40 minutes later, a young man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” the caller told a dispatcher around 12:30 a.m. on May 1. “They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human.”

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said in the video as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

The Metro police call log the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows several other family members confirmed the sighting to police. The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both officers.

Sam Heidari, of Heidari Law Group, issued a statement Thursday, “requesting that all person(s) remain off the family’s property.”

“The family members all recall seeing ‘two very large, 9-foot, maybe 10-foot-tall non-human life forms’ in their yard,” Heidari said in a statement. “Since the sighting, the family has been barraged with trespassers trying to take photos, gather information with drones, and trespassing on their property. Although they had asked Metro police to not disclose the story of what happened, the story was leaked to the media, and the distraught family has been inundated with curious visitors.”

Police body camera videos and their response to incidents, no matter the call, are public record. Trespassing is a misdemeanor in Nevada. A conviction can carry jail time and a fine.

Metro police said officers installed temporary cameras on the property for the family’s benefit, a spokesperson said earlier this month. The cameras have since been removed.

The family told the 8 News Now Investigators by phone that they had seen suspicious vehicles with “Men In Black”-types checking out their home. There is substance to that claim: A retired police officer told NewsNation that he spent days staking out the house to see if anything unfolded.

In the days after the report, at least one officer interviewed neighbors, who said they too felt something “land” in the area, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The 8 News Now Investigators spoke with family members multiple times in May and June, but each of the three times we accepted their invitation to do an interview, they failed to answer the door or their phone.

As of Thursday, the family remained adamant about seeing the “beings” in their yard, Heidari’s statement implied.

The 8 News Now Investigators’ reporting on the call and investigation had garnered more than 20 million views as of Thursday. 8 News Now never identified the home’s location or the family by name. A family member also used 8 News Now’s reporting in a social media video about what he said he experienced.