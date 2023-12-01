LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver accused of hitting and killing two Nevada State Police officers on a Las Vegas freeway Thursday had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit several hours after the crash, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Police arrested Jemarcus Williams, 46, at an apartment complex near MLK Boulevard and Owens Avenue, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

A judge set Williams’ bail at $500,000 during his first court appearance Friday.

Williams ordered a bottle of Hennessy and four vodka drinks with another man at the Palms Casino Resort before the hit-and-run, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

The crash, which killed Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix, was reported around 3:24 a.m. Police arrested Williams around 9 a.m. and took two samples of his blood — one around noon and one around 1 p.m.

Nevada law requires police to obtain a warrant for a driver’s blood if impairment is suspected, and draw the blood, within a two-hour window. After two hours, officers must explain the reasoning for the blood draw, which in this case, was the hit-and-run and the time it took to find the car involved, documents said.

Williams’ first blood draw returned a blood-alcohol level of 0.19; the second a 0.17, documents said. The legal limit in Nevada is 0.08.

Human bodies process alcohol differently with the ethanol level lowering at different rates depending on variables like weight and height. Typically, prosecutors will use an expert to then project what a driver’s blood-alcohol level was at the time of a crash.

The man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada State Police officers on a freeway offramp ordered a bottle of Hennesey and four vodka drinks with another man at the Palms Casino Resort before the hit-and-run, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. (KLAS)

Around 1 a.m. Thursday, Willams and another man were recorded on surveillance video entering the Palms, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. The men then ordered the bottle of Hennessy and the three vodka drinks at the property’s Ghost Bar, police said.

At 1:46 a.m., Williams ordered another drink, police said.

At 3:01 a.m., Williams returned to the casino floor but then took the elevator to the Ghost Bar again, police said. There, hotel security officers approached him. Two minutes later, “security [generated] a report that they are escorting an intoxicated man out,” documents said.

At 3:15 a.m., Williams left the casino with the security officers, police said. Williams then hid behind a tree and, six minutes later, got into the car, prosecutors said.

Photos of Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix provided by Nevada State Police.

Abbate and Felix responded to a car for a possibly sleeping driver on the D Street exit at 3:23 a.m. The crash happened a minute later as the two men were outside of their cruisers to the left side of the parked vehicle, Metro police said in the documents the 8 News Now Investigators received.

Willams’ defense attorney asked for his client to be released with no bail but have high-electronic monitoring, which the judge denied. Prosecutors requested $1 million bail.

Williams was facing two felony counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash.

Sources told 8 News Now Investigators he smelled of alcohol when officers took him into custody. The crash and ensuing investigation resulted in the northbound lanes of I-15 through the Spaghetti Bowl being closed for around 12 hours.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer scheduled Williams’ next court date for Dec. 5. Should Williams post bail, he would have to wear an ankle monitor with GPS and alcohol monitoring.

Members of Williams’ family declined to comment after the court appearance.