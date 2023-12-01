LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of hitting and killing two Nevada State Police officers on a freeway offramp ordered a bottle of Hennessy and four vodka drinks with another man at the Palms Casino Resort before the hit-and-run, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

A judge set bail at $500,000 Friday morning for Jemarcus Williams, 46. Williams was facing two felony counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash involving Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix.

(LVMPD/KLAS)

1 a.m. Thursday: Willams and another man are recorded on surveillance video entering the Palms, police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained. The men then order a bottle of Hennessy and three vodka drinks at the property’s Ghost Bar, police said.

1:46 a.m.: Williams orders another drink, police said.

“Jemarcus walks around the bar, interacting with several people,” police wrote in the report. “Jemarcus appears he is intoxicated due to spilling his drink and using furniture for balance. Jemarcus is seen dropping his phone on several occasions.”

At 3:01 a.m: Williams returns to the casino floor but takes the elevator to the Ghost Bar again, police said. There, hotel security officers approached him. Two minutes later, “security [generated] a report that they are escorting an intoxicated man out,” documents said.

At 3:15 a.m.: Williams leaves the casino with the security officers, police said.

“Jermarcus passed his vehicle and walked toward Flamingo Road, hiding in the landscape area,” police said. Six minutes later, Williams returned to the car and drove off.

At 3:23 a.m.: Abbate and Felix responded to a car for a possibly sleeping driver on the D Street exit. The crash happened a minute later as the two men were outside of their cruisers to the left side of the parked vehicle, Metro police said in the documents the 8 News Now Investigators received.

After the crash, police searched the surrounding neighborhood for a suspect vehicle, finding it at an apartment complex on Monroe Avenue near MLK Boulevard and Owens Avenue, they said.

Video from the complex showed Williams getting out of the car at 3:31 a.m., documents said.

Williams’ family declined to comment after his brief court appearance Friday. Representatives from the Palms did not immediately respond to a request for comment.