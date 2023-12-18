LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver whom two Nevada state troopers were investigating before a second alleged impaired driver hit and killed them was found asleep at the wheel with an open can of beer in the car, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Police found Guillermo Pacheco, 33, asleep at the wheel of a Jeep on an Interstate 15 offramp minutes after Jemarcus Williams, 46, allegedly drove impaired and collided with Sgt. Michael Abbate and Trooper Alberto Felix on Nov. 30.

Williams had a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit several hours after the crash that killed the two men, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. At 3:15 a.m., video shows a highly intoxicated Williams leaving the Palms casino with security officers, prosecutors said. Williams then hid behind a tree and, six minutes later, got into the car.

Jemarcus Williams, the man accused to hitting and killing two Nevada State Police officers, appears in court for the first time on Dec. 1, 2023. (KLAS)

Abbate and Felix responded to a call for the sleeping driver on the D Street exit at 3:23 a.m. The crash happened a minute later as the two men were outside of their cruisers to the left side of the parked vehicle, Metro police said in the documents the 8 News Now Investigators received.

Minutes later, two Las Vegas Metro police officers responded to the crash site, finding Pacheco unharmed and asleep in the driver’s seat with the ignition running, documents said.

A third NHP officer who also responded “had to wake up [Pacheco] to get him out of the vehicle” following the collision involving Abbate and Felix, documents said.

Police said they found an open 24-ounce can of beer in the car’s center console as well as a second can sitting on a floorboard, documents said.

Once in custody, Pacheco told police he was at a work party at Planet Hollywood, documents said.

“Guillermo had a strong odor of alcohol coming from him,” officers said. “He had an unsteady gait and had to lean on the patrol vehicle to keep his balance.”

Pacheco faced a charge of DUI. He was due in court in January.

Williams faces two felony counts each of DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, and failing to stop at the scene of a crash. He also was charged with three traffic-related misdemeanors.

During his first court appearance, a judge set Williams’ bail at $500,000. Should he post bail, he must wear an ankle monitor with GPS and alcohol monitoring.