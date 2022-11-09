LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The driver who police said killed a pregnant woman in a hit-and-run crash last week had five prior DUI arrests, did not have a valid license and was previously ordered not to drink and drive pending an ongoing criminal case, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicate.

Oscar Pena, 37, faces charges of reckless driving resulting in death, DUI and other traffic-related charges connected to the Nov. 3 fatal crash.

Several people called 911 around 9:30 p.m. about the crash near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Harmon Avenue. Nina Fauble, 22, was killed as she was attempting to cross the street outside of a marked crosswalk, police said.

Pena had five DUI arrests from 2010 to 2022, records showed. In February, Pena was charged with his third DUI charge in 7 years. In Nevada, misdemeanor DUI charges are erased from one’s record after 7 years of clean driving.

Fauble was pregnant, her family told 8 News Now.

About 10 minutes after the crash, a woman parked near the crash site, got out of the car and approached officers. She told police she was involved in the crash and police detained her, they said. After questioning, police determined the woman was not the driver, but her boyfriend, identified as Pena, was.

Just before 11 p.m., police arrived at Pena’s home to question him. They said while talking to him, they noticed “signs of impairment” and Pena later admitted to drinking, police said.

“He kept asking me to look at the video surveillance and saying it was not his fault,” police wrote in Pena’s arrest report. “Mr. Pena advised that he applied his brakes, got scared and panicked because he had other DUI charges.”

Nina Fauble (Beschelle Lockhart/KLAS)

Judge Ann Zimmerman denied bail since Pena was out of custody on his DUI charge from February. Zimmerman had ordered him not to drink alcohol and not to drive in that case. Records show Pena was ordered to have alcohol monitoring for 120 days, but that monitoring ended in June.

Fauble’s family told 8 News Now that she was an organ donor.