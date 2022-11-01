LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A driver charged in a DUI from April is accused of hitting and killing another driver while under the influence in a multi-vehicle crash last week, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

On Thursday, Oct. 27, around 3 p.m., Las Vegas Metro police received several 911 calls about a multi-vehicle crash near Eastern Avenue and Patrick Lane. Police believed one of the drivers was deceased on scene and another driver had left the area, they said.

The driver of one car, Jaquelyn Teves, was pronounced deceased from her injuries just before 4 p.m., police said.

Police determined Ciro Corona entered the intersection on a flashing yellow signal and failed to yield the right of way to traffic. Corona’s car collided with Teves’ car, causing the crash, police said. Teves’ car then rotated and collided with a Fed-Ex truck, police said.

Corona and an unidentified passenger then walked away from the crash site before police arrived, officers said.

Investigators ran Corona’s DMV information, finding his address and criminal history. That history revealed a DUI arrest from Nevada Highway Patrol from December, they said.

Court records reveal a judge sentenced Corona to a suspended jail sentence, a fine and a DUI class in April. It was unclear if Corona had completed the program as of Tuesday.

Within about an hour of the crash, officers went to Corona’s address to find him.

Officers found Corona, noting a “heavy odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from him, police said.

“As [an officer] was explaining to Mr. Corona why he was being detained, Mr. Corona spontaneously uttered he was the driver, he was involved in an accident and left the area because he was scared and it was his third DUI,” police wrote in his arrest report.

Police later learned Corona did not have a valid driver’s license and his car was not insured, officers said.

Corona faces charges of DUI resulting in death, duty to stop at the scene of an accident and two other traffic-related charges.

A judge set Corona’s bail at $50,000. He posted bond on Wednesday. A judge ordered him to undergo drug and alcohol monitoring and to not drive.