Two parents accused of child abuse both have criminal histories

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Two parents accused of child abuse both have criminal histories, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Metro police arrested Travis Doss, 31, and his wife, Amanda Stamper, 33, on June 11, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

Body camera video obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators showed officers entering the family’s extended stay unit and finding six children ages 11 and younger home alone. Two boys were locked in a dog cage. All of the children exhibited signs of child abuse, according to police.

At the time of the arrests, there was an active warrant for Doss out of South Carolina, officials confirmed. Doss was wanted for aggravated assault, according to North Myrtle Beach police.

Two days before the warrant for Doss was issued in January, police arrested Stamper, according to police. This was in connection to a warrant for violating federal probation related to drug charges in Tennessee, police said.

A grand jury in Clark County indicted Doss on 38 counts of child abuse, two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of sex trafficking and one count of living off of the earnings of a prostitute. All of the charges are felonies.

A grand jury indicted Stamper on seven counts of felony child abuse and neglect for failing to intervene sooner.

Allegations date back to 2019, according to the Clark County District Attorney’s Office. Stamper called 911 from a Walgreens across the street from the extended stay residence near Valley View and Flamingo in June.

“I tried to stop him anytime he did anything and he would just attack him,” Stamper said in an interview from a downtown Las Vegas jail.

Stamper claimed that Doss also abused her and forced her to sell sex.

Doss admitted to child abuse in an interview with police, according to an arrest report. He later denied the allegations in an interview from jail with the 8 News Now Investigators.

“I’m innocent and I would like my lawyer to be present,” Doss said.

Travis Doss, 31, and Amanda Stamper, 33, shared the one-bedroom, one-bathroom extended-stay apartment with seven children near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Both defendants appeared briefly in court on Tuesday morning. The hearing was rescheduled for Aug. 1.

Doss shook his head at 8 News Now’s camera and tried to hide.

Doss had been trying to make it as a rapper under the name “Trap Montana.” He also posted videos of his children on social media which painted a different picture than what was revealed to have happened inside the family’s home.

Stamper told the 8 News Now Investigators that she and Doss share a two-year-old daughter and she has two other children who did not reside with her. She also said that she is pregnant.

To report child abuse, visit: https://dcfs.nv.gov/Tips/CA/ChildAbuse. To reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline, call: 800-799-7233.