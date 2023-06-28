LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A judge sentenced a Las Vegas defense attorney, who in some cases represented DUI defendants, to six months in jail after he was arrested on two DUIs — one where he collided with another driver, sending her to the hospital for a month.

Earlier this year, Brian Smith, 67, pleaded guilty to a charge of reckless driving for his first DUI crash in June 2021 that injured Erin Moltzen.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Ronald Israel sentenced Smith to the jail term, saying as a defense attorney who represents DUI defendants, Smith should have known better.

“Not a day has gone by since this awful event that I haven’t wished that I was the one who was injured instead of you,” Smith told Moltzen in court.

A bailiff escorts Brian Smith, 67, out of the courtroom after a judge sentenced the defense attorney to six months in jail. (KLAS)

Moltzen told the court the crash on Warm Springs Road near Cimarron Road left her with broken bones and a traumatic brain injury. Smith’s friend and attorney, Gabe Grasso, said Smith was from New York City and had only learned how to drive when he moved to Las Vegas with his wife in 2007.

“He had gone to eat lunch with his wife to have her nails done,” Grasso said about the 2021 crash. “He had a couple of glasses of wine, and as a result of this incident, he had a 0.082 [blood-alcohol level], which is within the margin of error.”

“I was 42 years old and put into a diaper. I spent my 43rd birthday hospitalized,” Moltzen said.

Two months after the 2021 crash, police arrested Smith on a second DUI charge. Grasso told the court the charge did not involve alcohol, but Valium. Smith pleaded no contest to the misdemeanor DUI charge before Wednesday’s sentencing.

Erin Moltzen’s car after Brian Smith crashed into her in June 2021. (Erin Moltzen/KLAS)

Though Israel took the second DUI case into account, the case was technically closed as of Wednesday and Smith had completed all of the judge’s requirements.

“Yes, there was no alcohol involved, but he’s taking medication that I can’t imagine anybody wouldn’t know is going to affect your abilities,” Israel said. “Certainly, he has experience in knowing that.”

Moltzen, a dog groomer, filed a civil lawsuit against Smith in 2021. A judge put that case on hold until the criminal case involving her crash ended.

“He took my dream away from me at only 42,” Moltzen said. “Your honor, I am asking you to please sentence the defendant to prison for the crime he is pleading guilty to. I am now two years into my sentence with many more.”

Grasso told the judge Smith had lost his income, was facing eviction and was the sole caretaker for his wife.

Once out of jail, Smith plans to move in with family on the East Coast, Grasso said. The Nevada Supreme Court suspended Smith pending a disciplinary hearing.