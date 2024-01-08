LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A hearing for the Las Vegas criminal case against accused sexual predator Nathan Chasing Horse was rescheduled Monday. The “Dances with Wolves” actor is asking the Nevada Supreme Court to drop the charges against him a second time after his first attempt failed.

Clark County District Court Judge Jessica Peterson rescheduled a status check for Jan. 24 after Chasing Horse’s defense team filed a petition for rehearing with the Nevada Supreme Court on Jan. 2.

Chasing Horse is charged with 18 counts in Clark County District Court in connection with alleged sexual abuse against two women.

For the first time, both alleged victims were in court to face Chasing Horse Monday. Their supporters, like Fawn Douglas, wore yellow.

“How else do you fight the darkness, but the lights and the sun and it’s a very spiritual color,” Douglas said.

She told the 8 News Now Investigators that as a survivor of sexual violence, she understood how important it is to show support.

On Feb. 22, Chasing Horse was indicted by a grand jury in Clark County for a total of 19 counts. This included 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance. Clark County District Court Judge Carli Kierny later dropped one drug charge.

Las Vegas Metro Police investigated Chasing Horse and executed a search warrant at his North Las Vegas home where he lived with several women who were referred to as his wives in January. He was taken into custody.

The 8 News Now Investigators have learned that similar allegations against Chasing Horse have previously been made, but did not result in an arrest.

The Las Vegas case is the first of several to move forward against Chasing Horse. He faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. He also has previously been banned from several reservations.

Natalie Weeks-O’Neal said that she was a member of the Fort Peck tribe, where Chasing Horse had been banished in 2015. She also showed up in court to show support on Monday. She also acknowledged the fear potential victims may have to come forward.

“The fear of retribution, the fear of some perceived power dynamic, the things that this cult can go after others,” Weeks-O’Neal said. “You know, I personally feel that that’s a big reason why people are afraid to come forward.”

Chasing Horse remained in jail in downtown Las Vegas. His bail was previously set at $300,000.

To contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline, call 1-800-656-4673.