LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police describe the alleged abuse of six children, two found locked in a dog kennel and one who doctors said was on the brink of death, as the worst case they have ever seen.

Travis Doss, 31, and Amanda Stamper, 33, share a residence near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, records showed. Police arrested the couple, who cared for seven children between the ages of 2 and 11, on Sunday, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

That morning police were called to a convenience store for a woman, later identified as Stamper, who was hiding from her husband, later identified as Doss, because “he threatened to kill her,” documents said.

“Amanda admitted to [the officer] that Travis is her pimp and he makes her prostitute for money,” documents said. Police then responded to their apartment where Amanda warned officers that “there were children locked in a dog kennel,” police said.

Travis Doss, 31; and Amanda Stamper, 33, share a residence near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Responding officers found two children padlocked in a kennel, they said. The children have dates of birth, which put them at ages 9 and 11. One of the children was unable to walk out of the kennel as he had “two black eyes that were swollen shut, multiple marks and bruises all over his body, and he was emaciated,” police said.

During a court hearing Monday, prosecutors said Doss allegedly targeted one child, the 11-year-old.

The child told police he was in the kennel because he had been “stealing food at night,” documents said. Police said the child’s injuries were so severe he likely would have died had they not taken him to the hospital.

Amanda Stamper (KLAS)

A responding doctor told police “he has not seen a child this severely beaten since his military tour in Afghanistan where he observed children who had been dipped in hot oil,” documents said.

Doss is the father of six of the children, prosecutors said. Stamper has a biological child, a 2-year-old, who lived in the home and who was not abused with whom she left the apartment on Sunday to get help, prosecutors said. Stamper’s public defender said she was five months pregnant as of Monday.

Stamper told investigators Doss “is violent towards all the children” except the 2-year-old, police said. Stamper said he hits the children with “belts, extension cords, skillets, his hands and feet,” documents said. “Amanda said all the children are covered with marks from their neck down.”

Police later searched the apartment, finding two dog kennels, belts, cords, a dog bowl and what they described as a wok.

“The skillet has dents in it from the children’s heads,” police said.

Travis Doss (KLAS)

On Saturday, Doss reportedly told Stamper he believed the older child in the kennel was deceased, documents said, because he had “kicked him in the head too hard.” Stamper reportedly told police she believed the child “looked dead for the last five days.”

Later that morning, Doss threatened to kill Stamper, which led to her escape, police said.

In an interview with police, Doss reportedly said he knew he “beat [the child] pretty bad” but he had “no choice,” documents said. Doss said he never witnessed Stamper hit the children.

The 8 News Now Investigators were the only media present for the couple’s initial court appearance Monday.

“Each and every child has scars, loop marks, belt marks, permanent marks of their physical abuse that this defendant witnessed over a period of at least one year and she did absolutely nothing,” prosecutors said in court about Stamper.

“If she had done anything, she would have been subjected to serious, serious abuse,” Stamper’s public defender told the court.

Doss and Stamper each face six counts of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm. Doss faces additional charges of sex trafficking and attempted murder.

Judge Andrew Wong set Doss’ bail at $250,000 and Stamper’s at $120,000 during their initial appearances Monday. The couple was due to return to court on Wednesday.