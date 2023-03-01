LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The limo driver who chauffeured New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara and three other men after they allegedly beat a man outside a Las Vegas Strip nightclub said he was surprised to learn the men, who he said treated him so well, were later accused of a crime.

Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Chris Lammons and two other men face criminal charges connected to the incident on Feb. 5, 2022, during the NFL Pro Bowl weekend. Lammons was with the Kansas City Chiefs at the time.

Jordan Morrison, 30, chauffeured Alvin Kamara in the days before the Pro Bowl in 2022. (KLAS)

A recording from the SUV the group traveled in after the beating includes Kamara saying, “I connected with the [expletive]’s jaw so hard,” court documents and a copy of the surveillance obtained by the 8 News Now Investigators said.

A Clark County grand jury indicted Kamara, Lammons, Darrin Christopher Young and Percy Harris last week after seeing the videos, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Each faces charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm, documents said. Harris is identified in court documents as Kamara’s manager.

A still image from surveillance of Alvin Kamara getting into a limo while leaving Drai’s After Hours. (KLAS)

Jordan Morrison, 30, said Harris hired him to drive Kamara and the group around for several days before the Pro Bowl.

The beating victim, Darnell Greene, told Las Vegas Metro police that he was waiting outside an elevator at Drai’s After Hours nightclub alongside a group of people, including the four suspects. The nightclub is in the basement of the Cromwell.

Metro police obtained video from the limo company early on in its investigation. Morrison told the grand jury Kamara was seated behind him and Harris was seated in the back of the Cadillac Escalade, documents said. It appeared a woman was sitting on Lammons in the middle row.

The limo video appears to show Kamara sitting in a seat behind the driver. Young appears to be sitting in the front passenger seat. Kamara refers to that person as “D” — as in Darrin — in the video and the man responds by calling him “Alvin.”

“Let’s go, let’s go, let’s go, let’s go,” Young, sitting in the front seat, said as he rushes into the SUV.

“What happened?” Morrison asked.

“Come on, let’s get out of here,” Young said.

Morrison then sits stone-faced throughout the rest of the drive from the Cromwell to City Center.

“When you’re picking them up, do you have any idea what had just happened minutes before?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Morrison.

“Based on how they were coming into the vehicle, I knew something did happen. I just didn’t know what until they started talking in the vehicle,” Morrison said. “I kind of figured, Uh oh, they got into some trouble and they’re just trying to get away from it.”

“Alvin, you trippin’ bro,” Young said in the video. “You can’t be in the doing that. The wrong [expletive] gets you – there will be a lawsuit.”

Morrison does not remember hearing much of the conversation that was recorded on dash cam, he said.

“Honestly, it kind of just brought back what they were saying because when I was driving I didn’t know what they were saying I was just so tired — out of it — I was on fumes,” he said.

Videos the 8 News Now Investigators obtained showed security officials at the Cromwell moving security cameras to track the SUV as it left the property. A camera zoomed into the SUV’s license plate, which identified the company.

Morrison no longer works for that company and has a new job, he said. He said he only recently saw both the beating video and the video from the limo.

“I was shocked because I didn’t really see the guy that was treating me really well do something like that,” Morrison said. “The one thing I want to say is there are always two sides to the story.”

Greene has filed a civil lawsuit in Louisiana, asking for $10 million in damages. He suffered an orbital fracture and other injuries, which caused him to have shoulder surgery.

Las Vegas Metro police arrested Alvin Kamara after the 2022 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. (LVMPD/KLAS)

“The state has avoided a contested preliminary hearing by indicting Mr. Kamara,” his attorneys David Chesnoff, Drew Findling and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement last week. “He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident.”

“We do not comment on the status of ongoing matters and cases that include pending law enforcement and legal activity,” an NFL spokesperson said last week. “We continue to monitor all developments in the matter which remains under review of the Personal Conduct Policy.”

All four defendants were due in court Thursday.