LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Car dealers and consumers across the country are benefiting from a reemergence of dealer incentives and a boost in inventory, according to data released by Kelley Blue Book. The same is true in the Las Vegas valley as well according to Don Hamrick, managing partner of Chapman Automotive Group.

“It’s a dramatic change from where we were 12 months ago,” Hamrick said.

A year – and even two or three years – ago the auto industry was stymied by sagging supply and prices far above the number on the sticker. The supply chain disaster that debuted during the COVID-19 pandemic and stuck around for a while impacted the computer microchips that run virtually every vehicle on the present-day car lot.

“That there weren’t as many vehicles available,” Hamrick said. “So, the great situation now that we’ve got is that inventory is a little bit more plentiful. The chip crisis has been put behind us.”

Hamrick said in years past, by way of comparison, he may have had a thousand buyers and half as many cars. Now, he says, those thousand buyers can choose from considerably more vehicles – maybe 800. It has breathed new life into both the new car and used car businesses.

As Hamrick was being interviewed inside one of Chapman’s family of dealerships Tuesday, one person bought a used Mazda SUV to great fanfare as the staff created a ruckus meant to congratulate the purchaser.

That buyer, Gerardo Chiriro, said he’d found his deal after just one day of shopping.

“[I’m] happy,” Chiriro said, in both Spanish and English, while an employee at Chapman Dodge on Boulder Highway was detailing the four-wheeler.

Kelley Blue Book says those dealer incentives are up 136% from this time last year, and Hamrick says that can amount to $7,000-$9,000 in savings off the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price. That incentive, plus interest rates ranging from 0% to 2.9% has kept business booming.

When inventory was low, incentives were nonexistent.

“With the incentives we have in place, it’s a great time,” Hamrick said.