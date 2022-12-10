LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas businessman is one of four men arrested as part of a federal investigation into a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Martin “Marty” Mizrahi, 51, faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud, records showed. The FBI arrested him Friday.

Prosecutors allege Mizrahi and three other men defrauded banks, businesses and individuals of more than $9 million through compromised email addresses and credit cards, documents said. Fraudulent charges made through point-of-sale credit card machines came from companies Mizrahi and another defendant owned, prosecutors said.

The men then transferred the money to their own accounts and allegedly lied to banks, prosecutors said.

In addition to Mizrahi, David Goran, 56, of Riverside, California; Julia Rebiga, 55, of Long Beach, California; and Joel Zubaid, 55, of Riverside, California, are named as defendants.

An attorney for Mizrahi was not listed as of Saturday.