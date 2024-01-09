LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several small-business owners petitioned Clark County commissioners and the Las Vegas Convention and Visitor Authority Tuesday in an effort to receive compensation for an estimated $20 to $30 million dollar loss in revenue.

That amount includes an economic shortfall suffered by a handful of businesses in and around the area of East Flamingo and Koval Lane, where crews built a bridge over that stretch of road in order to construct the F1 racecourse.

Paving for the bridge began in April and completely bypasses stores like Jay’s Market, a gas station and convenience store that, until recently, housed a Port of Subs sandwich shop.

“They dropped their keys and walked away,” Wade Bohn, the store’s owner, told the 8 News Now Investigators Tuesday.

Bohn told CBS News in November, on the eve of the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, that F1 was causing him problems.

“We didn’t need the F1,” Bohn said.

Months later, with the bridge still up, Bohn says county officials told him it would remain up until after Super Bowl 58, being played in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

“Super Bowl is nowhere around me,” Bohn said, exasperated.

Those business owners under the bridge hired a consultant to plead their case to the LVCVA and others Tuesday in hopes of being made whole.

“If they don’t compensate us and that bridge stays there, by the time F1 comes … I’ll be out of business,” Bohn said. “One hundred percent.”

Emails sent late Tuesday to the LVCVA and to a spokesman for the Clark County Commission went unanswered.

MGM Resorts reported the three-day racing event as its highest-grossing weekend ever while dealers at Wynn Resorts reportedly split $1 million in tips over those three days. It’s part of the $1.37 billion casinos won in November 2023 statewide. That number comes from the Nevada Gaming Control Board’s most recent report, which shows the Strip hit its second-highest grossing month ever: $820,99,082. That’s 22.6%, or $151,478,070, more than revenue reported during November 2022.

Downtown Las Vegas, however, lost nearly $1.6 million in November 2023 compared to November 2022, per the report.