Incident not reported for week until 8 News Now Investigators' reporting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of stabbing a Las Vegas-area bus supervisor last week, but the incident was never publicly reported until the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed the attempted murder Monday.

The supervisor with Keolis, one of two companies contracted with the Regional Transportation Commission to provide bus service across the Las Vegas valley, was stabbed shortly after midnight at the Bonneville Transit Center, sources said.

The victim survived but sustained critical injuries, a source said.

RTC declined to comment since the supervisor is a Keolis employee, a spokesperson said Monday.

“We are proud of the heroism and bravery demonstrated by our supervisor while on duty, and we are pleased to report that he is recovering well,” a spokesperson for Keolis said Monday.

Xavier Whatley, 40, faces an attempted murder charge for the stabbing, records showed. During his initial court appearance last week, Judge Holly Storberski set his bail at $50,000.

Whatley remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Monday.

Last Monday’s stabbing marks the latest high-profile incident on an RTC bus. In February, a 30-year-old man died after his accused killer stabbed him more than 30 times.

Speaking with the 8 News Now Investigators before the April 24 stabbing, RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien said the agency was in the process of beefing up security.

“One incident is one too many and just like all the other transit agencies in the U.S., we’ve seen a spike in incidents, we’re basically a microcosm of what’s happening in the community,” Julien said, adding the service provided 41 million rides last year.

RTC is upgrading cameras on buses so police can look inside them in real-time, Julien said. He also pointed to the 200 security officers working on the system.

The union representing bus drivers said RTC is now doing enough and is asking for a transit police department.

In response to the 8 News Now Investigators’ reporting, Metro police’s Downtown Area Command tweeted, “We take this situation extremely seriously. LVMPD officers within our Downtown Area Command responded immediately to this call. Thanks to the dedication and zero tolerance for this kind of violence, the suspect was quickly apprehended and taken into custody without incident.”

The 8 News Now Investigators will have more on 8 News Now at 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., including an exclusive interview.