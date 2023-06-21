LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a Las Vegas bus passenger, accused of stabbing another passenger several times, via his transit account, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Sean Meier, 46, faces charges of attempted murder and battery, records showed.

On May 28 around 10 p.m., a bus driver called 911 to report the stabbing near Tropicana Avenue and Decatur Boulevard, documents said.

The victim had sat down next to the suspect, police said. The suspect, later identified as Meier, then moved seats and “[made] comments toward the suspect,” police said. An argument began and Meier allegedly then stabbed the victim several times, including twice in the neck, officers said.

The victim then “pushed the suspect off the bus,” the driver told investigators. The suspect then grabbed his bicycle, which was on the bus’s rack, and left the area. The driver told police “he stopped the bus multiple times in hopes one of the two would get off the bus” before the stabbing, documents said.

A Metro police officer provided aid to the victim under paramedics arrived police said.

Police identified Meier through an email account listed with his RTC account, they said.

Police arrested Meier on June 15, they said.

“Meier said he was afraid for his life because the male was saying he would kill him,” police said. “He admitted to stabbing the victim in self-defense. He was nervous after stabbing him and decided to leave the area. He stabbed the victim with a pocket knife. He did not try to take anyone’s life despite stabbing him in the neck.”

Police said the victim “did not begin the physical fight” and Meier “did not contact the police at any point after he left,” documents said.

The stabbing marks the latest violent incident on an RTC bus.

In February, a 30-year-old man died after his accused killer stabbed him more than 30 times on the bus. In late April, a man stabbed a bus supervisor in the chest, police said. The supervisor survived.

On May 3, a man allegedly stabbed a man in the chest at a North Las Vegas bus stop. That same day, a passenger was shot on a bus near downtown Las Vegas.

In court on June 16, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $25,000. Meier’s public defender asked a judge to readdress bail in court Wednesday, but Judge Joseph Sciscento denied that request, records showed.