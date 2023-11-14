LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of entering a Las Vegas Strip hotel room, pistol-whipping a bachelorette party attendee and firing a bullet into a bed before running off, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Earlier this month, a Clark County grand jury indicted Quavaus Williams, 37, on charges of residential burglary while in the possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, discharging a firearm within or from an occupied structure and a gun-related charge, documents said.

Metro police responded to the Flamingo Las Vegas Hotel & Casino around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, for a report of a robbery, records said. A woman called police to report an armed robbery inside a hotel room.

The incident was not reported before the 8 News Now investigators’ reporting on Tuesday.

The woman woke up to a man, whom police identified as Williams, armed with a gun and ordering her to hand him her phone and wallet, documents said.

“I was woken up to a Black male going through my suitcase,” the woman told the grand jury, according to transcripts. “I stood up and I said, ‘Who are you? What are you doing?’ Once I realized there was a man in the room I walked around the bed, walked towards him and that’s when he pointed the gun at me and said ‘I’ll [expletive] kill you.’”

As Williams allegedly pistol-whipped the woman in the head, he fired one gunshot, which hit a headboard, police said.

“I walked around to my bed realizing that was where I left my purse, grabbed my wallet, I handed him my wallet and then he punched me in the face with the gun and I fell to the floor,” the woman told the grand jury, “Shortly after I fell to the floor is when the gun went off. I thought my cousin was shot so I stood up and walked over to her to make sure she was okay.”

The woman and two others staying in the room were in town for a bachelorette party, police said.

Police tracked Williams to an apartment in downtown Las Vegas, finding the victim’s phone as well as other items matching surveillance footage, they said.

The victim suffered multiple fractures to her nose and face, she told the grand jury.

Police suspect Williams gained access to the room when one of the women went into the hallway to make a phone call, leaving the door slightly ajar as the two other women slept, they said.

Officers arrested Williams on Aug. 30, records said.

In court last week, Williams pleaded not guilty. A judge scheduled a trial for April 1, 2024.

Williams was ordered to be jailed without bond. In October, a judge sentenced him to a two-to-five-year prison sentence on an unrelated gun charge. He remained in custody at High Desert State Prison, where he was serving that sentence, as of Tuesday.

Williams is a multi-time felon with several prior larceny and firearm-related convictions, records showed.

Metro police suggest always locking your hotel room door.

“Never prop open your door for any reason, this allows thieves easy access to you and your belongings,” the department warns on its website.