LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas judge ordered the man facing terror-related charges connected to a fire at a southern Nevada solar facility to undergo a competency evaluation during a hearing Tuesday.

As the 8 News Now Investigators reported Friday, Mohammad Mesmarian, 34, faces terror-related charges for allegedly ramming a car through a fence at the facility and setting the car on fire next to a transformer.

Mesmarian spoke out of turn during his first court appearance before Judge Nadia Wood.

“Your honor, can I say something,” Mesmarian asked Wood. “There’s so much wrong in the whole system since I entered here. Nothing’s right Just a bunch of Black people stuck in a room together.”

Court marshals then escorted Mesmarian out of the courtroom before Wood ordered him to undergo a competency evaluation.

“We’re going to have some doctors talk to you, answer some questions,” Wood told Mesmarian when he briefly returned to the courtroom.

The Mega Solar Array facility, located about 30 miles north of Las Vegas, provides energy to MGM properties but is run by a company called Invenergy.

Mesmarian scoped out the solar facility for at least a day, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said. He was visiting the area for New Year’s, police wrote in the documents. The car was registered in Idaho.

No one was hurt in the fire. An Invenergy spokesperson said the array was expected to be back online this week.

Mesmarian faces charges of committing an act of terrorism, arson, destroying or injuring real or personal property of another and escape by a felony prisoner.

Court officials said Mesmarian was disruptive before his first court appearance Friday. He did not appear for the hearing. Judge Danial Westmeyer denied bail.