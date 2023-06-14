HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A postal facility was closed after postal employees discovered mercury, the 8 News Now Investigators learned Wednesday.

Postal employees discovered a small amount of mercury, described as half of a tablespoon of the chemical, at the Las Vegas Parcel Support Annex in Henderson on June 5, according to a U.S. Postal Service spokesperson.

“Out of an abundance of caution the facility was closed, and all mail isolated for evaluation and remediation by Industrial Hygienists and other specialists,” Rod Spurgeon wrote in an email.

Spurgeon said that no employees were exposed or treated for possible exposure and that the droplets were isolated to a piece of automation equipment, which as of June 14, was being cleaned.

Mercury is a shiny, silver-white, odorless liquid, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Exposure can be dangerous and cause health issues including difficulty breathing, stomach, eye and skin irritation and weakness. The naturally occurring metal is used in products like batteries and thermometers.

Spurgeon said that the Postal Service wants to remind customers that mercury metal and devices containing mercury metal are always prohibited from mailing. You can find more information at pe.usps.com/cpim/ftp/pubs/Pub52/pub52.pdf.