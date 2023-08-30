HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — A Las Vegas valley puppy owner did not know his new family member was sick because a pet store employee whited out information on the dog’s medical record.

“We fell in love, so we got him, and now he’s ours,” Matt Grant, of Henderson, told the 8 News Now Investigators about 10-week-old Kota, a Siberian Husky.

After Grant took Kota home two weeks ago from The Puppy Store in Henderson, located on Sunset Road near Stephanie Street, the dog started showing signs of an upper respiratory infection, Grant said.

“You can see the writing is rubbed off,” Grant said about the medical paperwork the store gave him about Kota. The puppy veterinarian health exam is included in a packet with a contract of sale and coupons.

A Las Vegas valley puppy owner did not know his new family member was sick because a pet store employee whited out information on the dog’s medical record. (KLAS)

The paperwork indicates as of Aug. 9, when an outside veterinarian came to the store to check on the puppies, including Kota, the 10-week-old was in good health, but needed an antibiotic and nebulizer to help with a possible infection.

That part of the document was covered in white-out.

“With the exception of ‘healthy,’ and that was it,” Grant explained.

Grant returned to the store and asked for a new copy of the exam report, he said.

“I told them the other one was damaged, and they had no problem, they pulled it right out of their folder, put it in the copier, made a copy and then gave it to us,” he said.

What is said was no walk in the park.

The paperwork indicates as of Aug. 9, when an outside veterinarian came to the store to check on the puppies, including Kota, the 10-week-old was in good health but needed an antibiotic and nebulizer to help with a possible infection. That part of the document was covered in white-out. This image is after Grant’s attempt to remove some of the covering. (KLAS)

“It said to keep him on a 24-hour watch,” Grant said. “Underneath it also said, ‘Watch for symptoms for 10-to-14 days, if none, healthy.’”

Grant’s vet would later diagnose Kota with pneumonia.

The 8 News Now Investigators contacted The Puppy Store’s Henderson location. An employee directed all questions to a manager who then emailed a statement.

“Sadly, an overzealous salesperson on our staff took it upon themselves to white out notes that the doctor had made on the conditional cleared for sale health certificate,” David Salinas said. “These actions were unacceptable to The Puppy Store. We immediately terminated the employee for breaking the company’s protocols and procedures. The actions of the terminated employee do not reflect the practices of The Puppy Store.”

Kota, a 10-week-old Siberian Husky, was recovering from an upper respiratory infection. (KLAS)

After about two weeks, Kota is on the mend and is receiving care for his pneumonia, Grant said.

“At the time, had we known about the health issues, we probably wouldn’t have purchased him,” Grant said. “But finding out afterward, there’s no way we would give him up. We love him too much.”

“So you wouldn’t buy a puppy from a pet store?” 8 News Now Investigator David Charns asked Grant.

“Never again,” Grant said. “Absolutely not.”

The Puppy Store’s warranty covers vet bills up to the purchase price for the animal. In Kota’s case, that’s $3,500. Grant estimates he has already paid $3,500 for Kota’s care so far.

An untouched copy of the health exam shows Kota’s health before an employee whited out information on the bottom of the form. (KLAS)

Salinas said Henderson Animal Control came to the store following the complaint and found no issues. The city did not confirm the details of their investigation as of Wednesday.

Last year, Clark County Commissioners voted to ban the sale of most pets at stores across unincorporated Clark County. The law was expected to become effective later this year. It does not apply to areas of the county with local jurisdictions, such as Boulder City, Henderson, Las Vegas or North Las Vegas.

Read the entire statement from The Puppy Store: