LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A southern Nevada man is accused of attempting to vote twice in the 2022 midterm election, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Bradley Burt, 66, of Henderson, was charged with one count of voting more than once in the same election, which is a felony.

On Oct. 26, 2022, Burt voted early in the 2022 midterm election at an early voting location, a criminal complaint from the Nevada Attorney General’s Office alleged.

On Nov. 8, Burt then attempted to vote by sending in a mail-in ballot, the complaint said.

Burt was a registered non-partisan, election records said. Nonpartisans comprise the largest voter-registration group in Clark County, with Democrats and Republicans following.

Last December, the Nevada Secretary of State’s Office told the 8 News Now Investigators that several people had attempted to vote twice in the election, but that security systems had flagged the attempts. Each case is treated seriously until investigators determine no criminal intent.

State and county security measures identified the attempted double votes, tossing their second attempts from the system. The votes are not counted.

Measures the Nevada Legislature put in place in 2021, alongside the mail-in voting law, scrubbed voter rolls of non-eligible and deceased voters.

Burt is the first known person charged in connection with the 2022 election. So far, one person has faced charges stemming from the the 2020 election.

The 8 News Now Investigators first reported Donald “Kirk” Hartle, 56, a registered Republican, initially faced two charges relating to the 2020 election. In court last November, Hartle pleaded guilty to one charge of voting more than once in the same election. Hartle had reached a deal with prosecutors to avoid prison time and to change his plea after a year.

In November 2021, Judge Carli Kierny fined Hartle $2,000 and ordered him to stay out of trouble. Having completed that requirement as of mid-November of this year, Judge Bita Yeager accepted Hartle’s updated guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of conspiracy to vote more than once in an election.

Audits and lawsuits filed in states, including Nevada, found no evidence of widespread voter fraud. Hartle was the only case the Nevada Attorney General’s Office has prosecuted thus far in relation to the 2020 election.

Nevada’s voting machines do not have a modem and print out a paper record.

It can take years for voter fraud allegations and investigators to result in charges. Investigations from the 2020 election are ongoing and the ones for 2022 were ongoing.

Police arrested Burt on a bench warrant on Nov. 30, records showed, after he failed to show for a court appearance. He posted $1,000 bail and was due in court later this month. An attorney for Burt was not listed.