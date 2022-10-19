LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An apartment complex the 8 News Now Investigators have profiled for more than a year remains unlicensed amid attempts to shut the property down.

The Apex Apartments have been operating without a license since January 2021, according to Clark County records. That is when California-based Pro-Residential purchased the property from The Siegel Group.

Most units are boarded up at the property located near Twain Avenue and University Center Drive in the east valley.

The Carmacks are one of the few families still living there.

“I get it that we’re low-income families, but we don’t deserve to live like this. Jessica Carmack said. “We pay our rent.”

Despite operating without a license, Pro-Residential has collected rent and received COVID-19 rent relief money.

In April, Clark County filed a lawsuit against the apartment owners in an attempt to shut down the apartment complex. Clark County District Court Judge Jessica Peterson has given the owners several chances to clean the place up.

The buildings have been painted, many squatters are no longer there, and security intermittently walks the property. The Carmacks said there are still issues inside the property though, including loose electrical wires, loose dogs and trash inside boarded-up apartments.

“People were using the laundry rooms for drug use, prostitution, all that stuff, so then they boarded them up and just took them away,” Joshua Carmack said.

While the future of the property remains unclear, the Carmacks said that they are hoping to get answers from management and Clark County.

“The only information that we find out is we keep finding the news stories,” Jessica Carmack said.

The next court date is set for Nov. 3.